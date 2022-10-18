Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be happier after his son Bronny signed an endorsement deal with Beats by Dre.

Not only did Bronny join his dad as one of the high-profile endorsers of the brand, he also became its first high school NIL athlete signing. Making history is just in the blood of the James family, especially since LeBron was also the first athlete signing of Beats by Dre back in 2008.

Celebrating the occasion, James took to Twitter to share the ad he made with his son for Beats by Dre. He captioned it with “All in the family,” showcasing how ecstatic he is to see his eldest child join him with the brand.

While Bronny is still working his way up in the national rankings as a high school basketball player and potential NBA prospect, there is no doubt his influence is massive. With that said, it’s not really surprising that Beats by Dre quickly made the move to sign him.

Sure enough, it is just the first of many more to come for the son of the Lakers star. As he continues to show his growth in the basketball scene and as he get more exposure–thanks in large part to LeBron James’ all-out support–more brands is expected to come knocking to their mansion’s doors sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, don’t be surprised if you see Bryce James signing NIL deals as well in the foreseeable future.