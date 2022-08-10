There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers right now amid a rather uneventful offseason for them. The argument is that if LeBron James and the Lakers come out with pretty much the same roster they had last season, then we should expect the same disastrous result this coming campaign.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman is not having any of this. Speaking on a recent episode of This Just In, the renowned broadcaster sent a stern reminder of what a healthy LeBron and Anthony Davis are capable of (h/t Charles Eluemuno of sportskeeda):

“People who just write them off that way are saying AD is done as a 60-plus game a year player. He was always injured a lot. But usually 62 games a season, something like this, then recently not even 40,” Kellerman said. “If AD gets into 62 games and LeBron gets into 68 games 65 games, the last time they did that, they smoked everybody. Jokic and Jamal Murray were no match for them. No match.”

He’s not wrong here. Kellerman was referencing the Lakers’ 2020 title run in the bubble. At that time, both LeBron and AD were healthy, and they were the picture of an undeniably dominant duo. En route to the Finals, the Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, the Houston Rockets in the second round, and then the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. LA won all three series with a 4-1 margin before taking down the Miami Heat in the Finals, 4-2.

Kellerman is arguing here that if both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy in 2022-23, then it would be foolish to say that the Lakers are going to suffer the same fate they did last season.