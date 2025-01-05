Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-102 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, they moved up into the top-five in the Western Conference standings with a record of 20-14. The Lakers have a big test coming up on the road against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Ahead of their matchup against the Rockets, the Lakers released their injury report which included LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were listed as probable on the Lakers’ injury report. James is continuing to deal with a foot injury that sidelined him for two games last month, while Davis continues to monitor an ankle injury that caused him to exit the Christmas Day win against the Golden State Warriors early.

Both players will likely be included on the Lakers’ injury reports to come as a precaution, while they continue to play. Just something to monitor as the season progresses.

The other inclusion on the list that would catch fans’ attention is Gabe Vincent. The Lakers’ backup point guard suffered an oblique injury against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 28. He left the game early and did not return. He has missed the team’s three games since.

Vincent was listed as doubtful against the Rockets, which is a good indication that he will not play. In his absence, the newly acquired Shake Milton has played backup point guard duties. Milton has been able to fit in, especially on the defensive end.

LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan in career milestone

Amid James’ inclusion on the Lakers’ injury report, he is coming off a 30-point performance against the Hawks which pushed him past Michael Jordan for most career 30-point games.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft recently celebrated his 40th birthday and is in the midst of his 22nd season in the league. Following the Lakers’ win against the Hawks, head coach JJ Redick spoke about the career longevity James has had.

“I was unaware of the record until we huddled as a staff, but I congratulated him,” Redick said. “It’s just another thing that he’s done in his career and certainly speaks to his greatness and longevity. That stretch where he had two fadeaways and a three kind of gave us the cushion we needed and control of the game.”

On the season, James has appeared in 31 games at a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 24.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists with splits of 50.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77 percent shooting from the free-throw line.