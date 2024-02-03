The Lakers received injury updates on their two stars before taking on the Knicks.

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of their best win of the season, 114-105 over the Boston Celtics, despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are back in action tonight, taking on the New York Knicks on national TV, and James' and Davis' status is still up in the air, according to the official injury report.

Davis is listed as questionable for the Lakers with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and a left hip spasm. LeBron has been listed as questionable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

These are the same issues that kept the Lakers' stars out on Thursday night against Boston.

Davis also missed the Lakers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in both Saturday's double-overtime win vs. the Golden State Warriors and Monday's loss to the Houston Rockets. At shootaround on Thursday morning, Davis told reporters he felt “a little better.”

LeBron played more than 36 minutes in both games of the back-to-back, despite the Lakers being down by more than twenty points in both fourth quarters.

Despite navigating the injuries, Davis has played in 46 games for the Lakers, averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks on 55.4% shooting. He's fourth in the NBA in total minutes.

LeBron, in his 21st season, is putting up 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.7 assists on 52% shooting (39.7% from 3) in 44 games.

The Lakers are also dealing with other injuries. Jarred Vanderbilt is expected to miss several weeks, or longer, with a significant injury to his right foot. Vanderbilt injured the foot in the Lakers win over the Celtics on Thursday.