A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion. After giving their fans hope by miraculously turning their season around, it all ended in disaster for LeBron James and Co. in the form of an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

The pain of that utterly deflating series has brought back all the misery from what was a truly disappointing campaign prior to the NBA trade deadline. As such, it comes as no surprise that questions have once again popped up with regard to how loyal the Lakers intend to be toward their LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led core.

Has this superstar duo already maxed out? Is it time for a fresh start for LA? Well, team general manager Rob Pelinka doesn’t believe that this is the case. In his mind, it is clear that in order for the Lakers to recapture ultimate success, they will need to remain steadfast:

“LeBron and AD as two pillars is, you know, to us an unmatched combination that will continue to lean into and build around,” Pelinka said, via Anthony Gharib of Lares Nation. “Both incredibly high-character players that want to win (and) play the game the right way. We’re proud of that combination of superstars and want to continue to invest in that and invest in advancing the growth we had this year into next season.”

There has been some buzz surrounding a potential Anthony Davis trade for the Lakers amid another roller coaster of a season for the eight-time All-Star. Pelinka is having none of this talk, though, and he’s been quick to shut down any rumors about the same.

Expect the Lakers to come back next season with LeBron and AD still at the forefront. You can also be sure that they will be back with a vengeance.