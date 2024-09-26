Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and new head coach JJ Redick revealed during a press conference that LeBron James trash-talked his Bronny in one of their pickup games. The NBA training camp has commenced and it's the first time the father-son duo are practicing together in a professional setup. Apparently, blood doesn't matter between the two as the senior James did not hold back against his son.

Pelinka and Redick revealed that they had Bronny lock up LeBron on defense. Unfortunately, things didn't go according to plan. LeBron schooled his son by hitting a reverse layup on him and then exchanged some words with him afterward.

“Bronny got switched onto LeBron and he took him baseline and up and under off the glass… The words exchanged afterward were probably more challenging than anything else.”

LeBron then hilariously reposted Pelinka's quote on his Instagram stories and added the caption:

“Great defense. Better O. 😁”

It appears that the ‘King' won't be taking it easy on his prince as they prepare for the 2024-25 season.

Will Bronny benefit from playing alongside LeBron James?

We are less than a month away from Bronny James' inaugural NBA season. However, many fans are concerned about whether or not he is ready to compete against some of the world's best basketball players. While it's a fact that Bronny still seems rough around the edges, having his father LeBron James by his side throughout the early stages of his NBA journey could benefit him.

Despite turning 40 years old later this December, LeBron is still one of, if not the best basketball player in the league today. Being the oldest player in the league, his knowledge and wisdom are unmatched. While the senior James technically taught everything Bronny needs to know during his upbringing, it'll be a different setup now being part of the NBA.

Many of LeBron's former teammates have told stories in the past of him teaching them a few tricks they could add to their bags. ‘King' James is seen as one of the best leaders on the hardwood, which is why many players respect him.

Given these factors, Bronny is in good hands playing with his dad for the Los Angeles Lakers. Aside from Bronny and LeBron making history as becoming the first active father-son duo to play in the league, Bronny also has the privilege to learn the NBA ropes directly from LeBron. Being under the tutelage of his father will undoubtedly mold him into a star one day. That's given if James Jr. efficiently applies his father's teachings before his inevitable retirement.