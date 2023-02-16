Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is considered one of the greatest basketball players who has ever lived. But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t take some heat from time to time. On Wednesday night, James missed a free throw badly. In fact, he actually drew nothing but air, tossing an air ball in the third quarter.

LeBron James airball pic.twitter.com/L0ZBSNdb3m — That's a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) February 16, 2023

That’s all it took for NBA fans to forget that he is now the all-time leading scorer in NBA history after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record last week.

“Lebron air ball🤣🤣🤣” one fan tweeted.

“Did Lebron just air ball a free throw? Not yall king? If that was someone else… But yall ain’t ready for that convo yet,” said another on Twitter. That would appear to be someone on the Michael Jordan GOAT bandwagon over LeBron James.

Another decided to use a meme with a message that is certainly relevant.

Skip Bayless seeing LeBron air ball a free throw pic.twitter.com/zrvfCNVbkV — P from the V (@noPjusNUT_) February 16, 2023

The image of Leonardo DiCaprio smirking with a caption of Skip Bayless watching LeBron air ball the free throw turned out to be quite accurate. Of course Bayless, the world’s biggest LeBron critic, tweeted as well.

“AIR BALL FREE THROW???” he said.

Bayless has basically made a career of criticizing James, mostly unjustly. But it lifted his career to what it is.

Nevertheless, free throw shooting has typically been the one part of LeBron James’ game that he has struggled with. He has often missed big free throws in crunch time during his career. For a player that is considered by many to be the greatest of all-time, it is strange to see him struggle so much at the charity stripe.