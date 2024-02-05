LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell took a moment to reflect on Kobe Bryant's legacy ahead of his Lakers statue unveiling

The 2023-24 campaign has been a rocky one for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, but they may be finding some momentum after picking up a pair of big wins over the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks in their past two games. And after their Monday night contest against the Charlotte Hornets, the Lakers will return home and unveil their new Kobe Bryant statue on Thursday.

James never played on the same team as Bryant, but the two had quite a few legendary battles during their shared time in the league, which led to them becoming close friends. Ahead of the unveiling of the statue, James took a moment to reflect on Bryant's massive impact when discussing what the lasting image of his legendary career should be.

The Lakers are unveiling Kobe Bryant's statue on Thursday. LeBron James says it’s hard to pick one image of Kobe from his 20-season NBA career to immortalize for the statue. "It's just too many memories, too many plays, too many moments…" pic.twitter.com/0rNNJqqUxB — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) February 5, 2024

D'Angelo Russell looks back on his time playing alongside Kobe Bryant

James played a role in some of the best battles of Bryant's career, but there is one guy on the Lakers in D'Angelo Russell who actually got to play alongside Bryant during the final year of his career. When asked about Kobe's impact on him, Russell revealed he still has vivid memories of their time together, even though they only shared the floor for one season.

D’Angelo Russell, the only Lakers player to spend a season on LAL with Kobe, spoke about his “vivid memories” of observing Bryant his rookie season as the franchise prepares to unveil a statue of Bryant this week pic.twitter.com/WryHFqTrHr — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2024

Kobe Bryant's statue ceremony will surely be an emotional event for the franchise as a whole, but it means a bit more for LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell given their ties to the Lakers legend. Regardless, the entire NBA community will be gathering to honor one of the great legends of the game, and while they still have a game to play on Monday, you can bet Los Angeles is going to be focused on picking up a win on Thursday night in honor of Bryant when they take on the Denver Nuggets.