Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been in the game for so long that he can come up with the best plays in various situations. He proved as much in Game 2 of their series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

At one point during the game, James drew an ATO play for himself that worked to perfection. Apparently, James set himself up to receive the inbounds pass from Rui Hachimura as he attacked the basket. LeBron knew he could easily get over his defender in Dillon Brooks, leading to an easy two for the team.

LeBron James draws up a play for himself during the timeout and it works PERFECTLY 🤯pic.twitter.com/MRTtrAgzbG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

It’s only a small sample size of LeBron James’ intelligence when it comes to the game. Of course not everyone can draw and execute such a perfect play since you’ll need plenty of experience and know-how to pull it off.

Even Darvin Ham knew it was a good call, so much so that he agreed to let the Lakers run it.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, even LeBron’s efforts were not enough to give them the 2-0 lead against the Grizzlies. Memphis came out hungry right from the start and never allowed the Purple and Gold to have any momentum like they did in Game 1.

Memphis led by 15 at the end of the first half and never looked back as they tied the series 1-1 with the 103-93 victory.

As the series now shifts to LA, though, maybe we’ll see more of LeBron’s playmaking calls. Hopefully, the team can pull of the win come Game 3 in front of their home fans as well.