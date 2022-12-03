By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Friday night saw a preview of what the Los Angeles Lakers are truly capable of if things are going right. Against the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks, many expected this team to, well, lose quite easily. Instead, though, LA’s Big 3 came through for them, as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis all did their part to get the W.

After the game, many Lakers fans remarked that this was the best that this team has looked in a long time. LeBron James certainly thought so, as he pointed out in his post-game press conference, per Dave McMenamin. Based off of the eye test, LeBron’s assessment is spot-on.

“LeBron James says that he feels like the win over the Bucks tonight was the best game that him, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have played together since LA traded for Westbrook.”

It seemed like the Anthony Davis-LeBron James-Russell Westbrook experiment was bound to fail last season. Almost all of them were injured at some point during the season. When they did play together, it was clear that there was no chemistry between them. That was a big reason why trade rumors surrounding Westbrook were rampant this offseason.

However, new head coach Darvin Ham believed that he could make it work. With Westbrook playing an energizer role off the bench now, the Lakers’ star duo of Davis and LeBron have been excellent. Westbrook is also playing his part well, going for the hustle plays and making less mistakes when he’s given the basketball.

The Lakers might still make a couple of trades in the middle of the season. However, with the way this Big 3 has been playing as of late, the likeliness of Westbrook being the guy being traded is slowly dwindling.