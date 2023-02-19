LeBron James is a thoughtful man when it comes to his business opportunities outside the world of playing professional basketball.

One of the avenues he would like to pursue once his playing days with the Lakers are over include the possibility of owning an NBA team. He said that he thought Las Vegas might be an ideal place for an NBA franchise, given the excitement within the city and the success the city has had with other professional sports franchises.

LeBron James said he’d love to own an NBA team in Las Vegas at some point and says “Vegas is a really cool city doing great things in sports these days” but had to be corrected when he called Vegas’ NHL team the Kings. “The Kings are in L.A., right? There’s two Kings in L.A.” pic.twitter.com/UAGW3BOCqs — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 19, 2023

He cited the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL and the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. However, when he tried to name the city’s NHL franchise, he came up with the Kings.

Reporters quickly corrected him and told him the city’s hockey franchise was the Vegas Golden Knights. As not to appear unknowing about the Kings, he added the correct affiliation. “The Kings are in LA, right,” James said. “That’s two Kings in LA.”

While James is a big sports fan outside of his own sport — he has supported his hometown Cleveland Guardians in MLB and he’s a huge football fan, having tweeted about the officiating at last week’s Super Bowl — he is clearly not a big-time hockey fan.

The Kings have been playing in Los Angeles since they came into the NHL in the 1967-68 expansion that doubled the size of the league from 6 to 12 teams. The Kings have won two Stanley Cups in their history, coming in 2012 and 2014.

While LeBron James may not be the biggest fan, the Kings are surging again this season, finding themselves inside the NHL’s playoff structure, in second place in the Pacific Division.