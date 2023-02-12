LeBron James absolutely loved the Los Angeles Lakers’ performance on Saturday after the team took down the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors on the road.

With James out due to a nagging foot injury as well, the Lakers used a balanced effort to edge the Dubs, 109-103. Dennis Schroder led the way with 26 points, while Anthony Davis had a big double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell also started his second LA stint on a good note with 15 points on top of five rebounds and six dimes.

The Warriors did fight well, but at the end of the day, they just lacked the firepower to overcome the Lakers.

James quickly took to Twitter to share his reaction to the win. He’s clearly hyped up about the effort the team showed, which should really bode well for their playoff aspirations.

Yessir!! Great team win tonight fellas! #LakeShow — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 12, 2023

Making the win even better for the Purple and Gold, it ended a three-game skid for the Lakers. They improved to 26-31 on the season, keeping their Play-In hopes alive. Los Angeles is just two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10th seed and four behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed.

The Lakers play the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans next before the All-Star break. It remains to be seen if LeBron James can recover in time to get back before the All-Star festivities, but even if he sits out their next two matches, it doesn’t look like he will have to be worried about LA amid the newfound confidence they got.