Kanye West’s insanely cryptic Instagram posting spree targets Tom Brady

Kanye West is on one of his mind-bending Instagram posting sprees again. This time around, he’s decided to drag Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady into the equation alongside American venture capital firm Andreeesen Horowitz, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye’s own kids, and Kid Cudi.

As bizarre as that previous sentence might sound, you have to agree that it’s very much on-brand for the great Kanye West. To see is to believe, so here’s the Instagram post in question for your viewing pleasure:

Unless you are well aware of the inner workings of Kanye’s mind, it’s going to be very difficult to completely deduce his statement here. All I know is that Tom Brady has been invited to join the party after the Bucs star commented on one of West’s previous posts about the VC firm Andreeesen Horowitz.

Kanye West then turned his attention to “Skete,” which apparently, is his term of endearment for Pete Davidson. According to Ye, Brady “must hate Skete tooooo.” Davidson recently called it quits with now-ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian after a very high-profile nine-month relationship. In his post, West takes a dig at Davidson for allegedly making him look bad in the eyes of his kids North and Saint.

West also has an ongoing feud with rapper Kid Cudi, and he didn’t escape Kanye’s ire in this particular post. Talk about hitting multiple birds with one stone, right? I can only wonder what Tom Brady thinks about all this.