While he is obviously motivated to share the court and the Los Angeles Lakers' locker room with his son, LeBron James is in the twilight of his NBA career. Though, given his unprecedented level of durability and supreme conditioning, maybe the 39-year-old could actually still compete in some capacity several years from now.

Like, say the 2028 Summer Olympics, which happen to be hosted by James' current place of residence. Well, the all-time great is ending the suspense right away.

“No, I won't be there,” he told TODAY's Craig Melvin, via Drew Weisholtz. “I'm getting the hell out of that city when the Olympics come to Los Angeles. All right, I'll live there all year. I will not be in Los Angeles in '28. I'm getting out of there.”

Chaos consumes a city when a spectacle like the Olympics comes into town, so much so that one of LA's biggest stars is not interested in sticking around for the festivities. It would be asking a lot for a 44-year-old James to suit up for Team USA in 2028, but fans probably expected the four-time champion and Finals MVP to have some sort of involvement at the event.

Would it have been far-fetched for him to carry the Olympic torch in the opening night's ceremonies? At minimum, it seemed plausible that he would be an ambassador for the NBA and Team USA. Instead, James wants to avoid the madness at all costs.

That means his fans better soak up as much of him as they can at the upcoming Paris Games, because who knows when LeBron James will step on the Olympic stage again.

LeBron James, Team USA look to continue dominant reign

The American squad is eyeing a remarkable fifth consecutive Gold Medal when it begins play at Paris at the end of the month. James was part of the first two of those global triumphs and is now making his grand return to Olympic hoops. Based on his own admission, it will be his final opportunity to stand with his teammates atop the podium as the Star-Spangled Banner plays throughout the arena.

James recorded seven points and five rebounds in Team USA's 86-72 exhibition victory against Canada on Wednesday night, as the star-studded group managed to overcome some sloppy play and stifle its opponents on the defensive end. Routinely dispatching of a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray-led squad is always impressive, no matter the circumstances.

This could be a foreshadowing of what awaits the rest of the Olympics field. LeBron James and company will hopefully enjoy the ambience Paris has to offer, but this is still a business trip. Team USA intends to dismantle all who stand in their way of wearing the Gold.

When the Los Angeles Summer Olympics commence roughly four years from now, they plan to still be defending their world crown, while James follows the action from afar. Fans prepare for the end of an era, starting on July 28.