LeBron James' season on the court might not have ended the way he wanted it to, but he's wasted no time continuing to make an impact off it.

The I Promise Program, which is a part of the LeBron James Family Foundation, aims to “provide the resources, incentives, and academic and emotional support the students and their families need to stay in school.”

It's had a significant impact throughout Akron for a number of years, with 1,400 students currently involved in the program, and that's continued with the recent opening of an affordable housing complex in Akron. Within the complex are 50 apartments, each of them with modern amenities.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, we're all aware of the significant impact LeBron James has had on the basketball court. Wherever you sit in the Greatest Of All Time, LeBron's 20-season career is right in the conversation for the best in history. Though he and his Los Angeles Lakers may have suffered an ignominious end to their 2022-23 season at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, that he was still able to lead his team to that stage of the playoffs at the ripe old age of 38 is an achievement in itself. And, as we and the Miami Heat were sternly reminded of after that sweep, losing to the Nuggets is certainly nothing to be too ashamed of.

But as impressive as his on-court career has been, equally if not more significant has been what he's done off it. His commitment to social causes has been plain to see throughout the course of his glittering NBA career, and the opening of this housing complex adds to LeBron's ever-growing impact outside of basketball.