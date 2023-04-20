Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a tightly-contested series with the Memphis Grizzlies, but it is James’ Twitter account that was catching the attention of everyone on Thursday.

Elon Musk announced that he would be removing legacy check marks beginning on April 1, but that ended up not happening. Many Twitter users were dreading the demise of the blue check marks at the hands of Elon Musk, LeBron James was one of those, and claimed that he would not be purchasing Twitter Blue back on March 31.

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

Twitter did not revoke the check marks of the legacy users on April 1. One April 20, it finally happened. However, if you notice, James still has his check mark. How can that be, he said he would not be paying for Twitter Blue? When clicking on the check mark on his account, it indicates that he is a Twitter Blue subscriber.

It seems that LeBron James has changed his mind, for one reason or another, and decided to subscribe to Twitter Blue. It could have been someone in James’ life that convinced him that keeping his blue check mark is a worthwhile expense.

However, in late March, it was reported that LeBron James is among a VIP group of Twitter users who have their accounts monitored and offered increased visibility. It is unclear if that could influence whether or not James would retain his blue check mark, but it is a wrinkle to the story.

While LeBron James and the Lakers prepare for Game 3 against the Grizzlies, the check mark and apparent subscription to Twitter Blue is garnering a lot of attention.