Before the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, LeBron James got to watch the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers game. Sure enough, the NBA superstar was impressed with the quality of football played between the two teams

James was particularly hyped up about the defense that the Cowboys and 49ers displayed early in the contest. They had the best defenses in the regular season, and that showed as they both allowed just one touchdown each in the first half.

The two teams were also tied up at 9-9 after the third quarter, with the game eventually ending in a low-scoring affair of 19-12 for the 49ers win. That just speaks volumes of how hard they made life hard for each other’s offense in the match.

James, for his part, took to Twitter to give props to both squads.

“Both of these defenses are SUPER ELITE!!!!” the Lakers star wrote.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Cowboys, Jerry Jones, NFC Championship, Cowboys 49ers, NFL playoffs

‘We’re sick’: Jerry Jones didn’t mince words after Cowboys’ loss to 49ers

Tristin McKinstry ·

Patrick Beverley, Damian Lillard, Lakers, Nuggets

Lakers PG Patrick Beverley mocking Damian Lillard’s celebration will have Blazers fans pissed

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

49ers, Deebo Samuel, Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons’ salty reaction to Deebo Samuel IG post after 49ers’ win vs. Cowboys

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

It was undoubtedly a fun game to watch considering everything that happened. Dak Prescott had two interceptions in the game and really struggled for the Cowboys, while Brock Purdy wasn’t able to throw a touchdown for the 49ers.

LeBron James has been closely watching the NFL playoffs and sharing comments on the games he could watch. Just recently, he even fired back at the haters of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. With the postseason now heading to the conference championships, it’s safe to assume that the Lakers star will be more invested in the remaining high-profile showdowns.