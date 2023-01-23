Before the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, LeBron James got to watch the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers game. Sure enough, the NBA superstar was impressed with the quality of football played between the two teams

James was particularly hyped up about the defense that the Cowboys and 49ers displayed early in the contest. They had the best defenses in the regular season, and that showed as they both allowed just one touchdown each in the first half.

The two teams were also tied up at 9-9 after the third quarter, with the game eventually ending in a low-scoring affair of 19-12 for the 49ers win. That just speaks volumes of how hard they made life hard for each other’s offense in the match.

James, for his part, took to Twitter to give props to both squads.

“Both of these defenses are SUPER ELITE!!!!” the Lakers star wrote.

It was undoubtedly a fun game to watch considering everything that happened. Dak Prescott had two interceptions in the game and really struggled for the Cowboys, while Brock Purdy wasn’t able to throw a touchdown for the 49ers.

LeBron James has been closely watching the NFL playoffs and sharing comments on the games he could watch. Just recently, he even fired back at the haters of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. With the postseason now heading to the conference championships, it’s safe to assume that the Lakers star will be more invested in the remaining high-profile showdowns.