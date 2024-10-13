Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been quick to sing the praises of the legendary hoopers who came before him and inspired his game. During a recent Uninterrupted Interview that featured James, rapper Drake, and NBA Champ Chris Bosh, the trio discussed the impact of the one and only Vince Carter. Back in the day, Vince Carter had everyone thinking they could fly through the air just like him, thanks to his revolutionary Nike sneakers.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Vince Carter was an icon during the 1990's and early 2000's for evolving into arguably the greatest dunker the game of basketball has ever seen. His viral performances in the NBA's Dunk Contest are still regarded as some of the best dunks we've ever seen, but perhaps none topped his legendary dunk during the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Drake began discussing their influences and what Vince Carter meant to the game. During his Olympic performance, Carter rocked the Nike Shox BB4, a revolutionary Nike sneaker that featured shock absorbers in the back heel plate. The trio reminisced on the days when they owned a pair, alluding to the fact that people really thought the shoes had additional performance capabilities given what Carter was doing while wearing them.

Expand Tweet

“Vince had kids actually believing that they could jump if they put on a pair of Nike Shox…I absolutely had a pair,” LeBron went on. “Vince real had you believing that the shock technology in those shoes would make you jump like that.”

LeBron went on to compare Carter's impact to that of Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, and himself, but its clear the moment and the sneakers made some sort of impact on LeBron's basketball journey. As for the rest of us, the Nike Shox BB4 certainly won't make you jump any higher. But it's fun to be reminded of moments like this as we all remember the anti-gravity expectation Carter had every time he stepped onto the court.