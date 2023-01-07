By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

LeBron James is now less than 500 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Like all basketball fans, Kevin Durant is also avidly waiting for the day that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar finally does it.

In a recent appearance on Jamal Crawford’s podcast, KD revealed just how much he’s looking forward to LeBron’s historic milestone. Much like the rest of us, Durant is counting the days until that momentous occasion:

“The greatest. The most accomplished,” Durant said of LeBron on a rapid-fire segment. “… ’bout to pass Kareem. Damn, that’s gon’ be a day.”

Game definitely recognize game. Kevin Durant is without a doubt one of the most gifted scorers we’ve ever seen, and he too should be up there in the scoring record books when he calls it a career (he’s currently 15th all-time with 35,881 points). The fact that KD has such high-level praise for LeBron and his soon-to-be scoring record speaks volumes of how much respect Durant has for King James.

During the same interview, Durant also decided to include LeBron in his dream pick-up game roster. The other all-time greats that made it to KD’s 10-man pick-up game lineup were Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, himself, Hakeem Olajuwon, Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett, ex-teammate Stephen Curry, and Allen Iverson. Out of respect, Durant also included Jamal Crawford in the roster, which might have some fans thinking about his decision to omit Brooklyn Nets teammate and real-life BFF Kyrie Irving from the list.