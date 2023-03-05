Every basketball fan has at least once had a surreal dream involving a hoops icon like Michael Jordan. Maybe you’re draining a game-winning shot over him or throwing lobs to him as teammates on one of the 90s Chicago Bulls teams, but we’ve all let our minds fantasize about such a scenario at one time or another. Even LeBron James apparently isn’t immune to such dreams.

The Los Angeles Lakers star recently claimed to have woken up from a dream wherein he was “shooting the sh*t” with Michael Jordan himself while at a North Carolina-Duke game playing for the national title, gaining consciousness right before confetti starts falling for the victors.

Just woke up from having a dream that MJ and I was shooting the sh*+ back and forth at the Men's National Championship game between North Carolina/Duke! Great vibes and EPIC CLASSIC GAME! It was a tie game/94-94/5 secs left/NC with the ball. My ass would wake up to use the — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2023

bathroom right before seeing the ending of the game. 🤦🏾‍♂️. Happens all the time. Never get to the end. Anyways felt real as hell. Lol. Gm everyone 😁 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2023

We’ve all been there. You’re having the perfect dream but it gets cut off right when it was about to get to the good part. LeBron, despite being the superhuman athlete that he is, has to deal with the same thing as us mere mortals.

While it doesn’t appear likely that UNC and Duke meet in the NCAA title game this season, they did just face off in what ended up as a 62-57 loss for Michael Jordan’s Tar Heels.

Unsurprisingly, this tweet drew some flak for King James given his recent branding as someone who embellishes the truth every so often.

“I knew I was gonna wake up before the end, I just had a feeling” pic.twitter.com/2vPBrDHqbQ — Quan 🔋 (@scoutmasterq) March 5, 2023

Oh come on man this didn’t happen — Kieren McDonough (@veryboringdude) March 5, 2023

Whether or not you believe the Lakers star, watching LeBron James and Michael Jordan taking in some high level basketball together would certainly be a sight to behold. Perhaps it’s a glimpse into the future when James ultimately hangs it up years from now and becomes a team owner too, just like MJ.