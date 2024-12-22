On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their third straight win with a narrow road victory over the Sacramento Kings. LeBron James was excellent in this one, scoring 23 of his 32 points in the first half as he approaches the age of 40.

It was the Lakers' second straight road victory vs the Kings, pushing their record to 3-0 against the team that went 4-0 against them last regular season.

In fact, so special was James performance that legendary WWE superstar Ric Flair took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, after the game to share what appeared to be an AI generated video of LeBron James as himself in the ring.

https://x.com/RicFlairNatrBoy/status/1870877097255649328

“Can Relate! WOOOOO! 32 Points, 7 Rebounds, And 6 Assists Last Night!” wrote Flair, referencing his iconic catchphrase.

James indeed looked like the best player on the floor against the Kings on Saturday, helping the Lakers overcome a relatively quiet game from Anthony Davis and the rest of the supporting cast in what was a low scoring affair, finishing 103-99.

Have the Lakers turned a corner?

The win over the Kings marked the third straight victory for the Lakers, including another one vs Sacramento on Thursday and an impressive performance vs the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the week.

The Lakers' defense appears to have stabilized a bit after a tough start to the year, with head coach JJ Redick's insertion of Max Christie into the starting lineup paying dividends on that end of the floor.

Los Angeles currently sits in seventh place in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture after dropping as low as ninth earlier in the year, and James' week-long absence from the Lakers, during which the team went 1-1, appears to have helped give him a jolt of energy.

Still, the recent success hasn't stopped trade rumors from swirling around the team, ranging from everyone from D'Angelo Russell and other complementary pieces to LeBron James himself. Many Lakers fans were underwhelmed this past offseason when Rob Pelinka and company opted to bring back essentially the same exact team that was gentleman's swept in the first round last year by the Denver Nuggets.

However, if they continue their current streak of success, the Lakers could look to become more aggressive in adding to their roster as the trade deadline approaches.

In any case, up next for the Lakers is a home game vs the Detroit Pistons on Monday evening from the Crypto.com Arena.