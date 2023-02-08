Pretty much the entire sporting world is on high alert on Tuesday as LeBron James looks to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder. We all fully expect the NBA to acknowledge that momentous occasion if and when LeBron actually does it on Tuesday night. However, it seems that there could be a couple of major hiccups that are standing in the way.

NBA on TNT reporter Stephanie Ready has provided the details of these two significant caveats. Apparently, there are only two reasons why the game will NOT be stopped once LeBron breaks the record.

First, the game won’t be put on hold if there is less than one minute to play and the contest is within six points. Secondly, the game also won’t be paused if LeBron breaks the scoring record during overtime:

The Lakers-Thunder game will not be stopped to honor LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record if the game… – Is under 1 minute & within 6 points

– Is in overtimepic.twitter.com/EUnaFQNTXQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

To be honest, that would be a total shame. You have to say that LeBron James deserves to savor that moment if and when it happens on Tuesday night. However, the rules are crystal clear here — and they make sense, too. After all, pausing the game during those crucial junctures could have a significant impact on the outcome of the matchup.

I guess this should give LeBron, as well as his Lakers teammate, the motivation to get it done against the Thunder. They have to make sure that this game is already out of reach by the time James breaks the record. Alternatively, LeBron may also want to get it over and done with with ample time remaining on the game clock. Either way, we’re all just hoping he finally gets it done on Tuesday night.