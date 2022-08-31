LeBron James is entering his 20th season in the NBA, and yet he seems as young as ever, which is good news for the Los Angeles Lakers. Set to turn 38 on December, players of LeBron’s age usually have their retirement plans outlined by now. Instead, LeBron, the spring chicken that he is, is still flying high.

Probably even higher than his sons, Bronny and Bryce James.

In a video captured by Sports Illustrated, LeBron can be seen dunking with his 17-year-old and 15-year-old sons, each of them throwing down a two-handed jam with varying degrees of authority.

Understandably, Bryce’s dunk was the tamest, but he still has room to flesh out his dunking prowess. Bronny, who can be eligible for the NBA Draft as soon as 2024, was impressive with his two-handed slam. Bronny barely needed a run-up to lift off, showing off the standing vertical he has in spades.

But LeBron, the dad, took just one dribble and cocked back the ball, throwing down a vicious jam, showing his kids how to dunk it with viciousness. After all, LeBron’s been doing it ever since he was the most hyped high school prospect back when he was still playing for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

LeBron, in a comprehensive interview with SI, went deeper into his plans of playing with his two teenage sons. The Lakers star’s public declaration of his intent even came as a surprise to his family.

The sight of LeBron playing with Bronny in two years time isn’t as unfathomable as one might think. However, LeBron’s desire to play with Bryce in his mid-40s is a bit more implausible. Father Time comes after everyone, after all.

But if there’s anything to be learned over the past 20 years, it’s that you never doubt LeBron James.