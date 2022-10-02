LeBron James-Stephen Curry opening night clash makes NBA history before even tipping off

There’s a already lot of hype surrounding the opening night clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Stephen Curry will kick off the 2022-23 campaign with quite a mouth-watering matchup, and apparently, the ticket prices are already going through the roof.

According to Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune, tickets for the Lakers vs. Warriors on opening night are now going for an average of a whopping $897 each:

The Warriors-Lakers game on October 18 is the second most expensive regular season NBA game of all-time, according to @TickPick. The average purchase price is $897. The only game more expensive was Kobe Bryant’s last game in 2016, which had an average purchase price of $1,137.

The Warriors-Lakers game on October 18 is the second most expensive regular season NBA game of all-time, according to @TickPick. The average purchase price is $897. The only game more expensive was Kobe Bryant’s last game in 2016, which had an average purchase price of $1,137. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 1, 2022

As the above tweet says, this is the second most expensive regular-season game in the entire history of the NBA, only being eclipsed by the swansong of the late, great Kobe Bryant in 2016.

The LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry matchup on October 18 will take place at the Chase Center, and to be frank, it doesn’t come as a complete shock that prices have gone as high as they already have. After all, the champs kick off their title defense against a Lakers side that will be looking for redemption. A win for either team will serve as a statement victory, and it could set the tone for both sides early on in the campaign.

We’re now just a couple of weeks out before opening night, which also means that it’s likely that these ticket prices are only going to get more expensive as the spectacle draws closer.