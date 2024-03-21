The Duquesne basketball team copped a special gift from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The gift arrived just before the Dukes' NCAA Tournament matchup against BYU basketball.
From a King to the Dukes
The players received new pairs of LeBron's latest shoe, the LeBron XXI, which are grey and blue, perfectly matching the team's navy blue uniforms. Expectedly, the players were thrilled to receive the gift from the four-time NBA champion, who is expanding his brand to various college sports teams.
The matchup between the No. 6 seed Cougars and the No. 11 seed Dukes is scheduled for Thursday in the Round of 64 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Duquesne secured a spot in the tournament by winning the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament over the weekend.
The Duquesne men's basketball team shared their excitement in a video on social media after LeBron James sent them the new sneakers.
“Yessir!! Best of luck guys!!,” James replied on X to the team's post.
Yessir!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Best of luck guys!! https://t.co/ngxGghmCd7
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2024
The LeBron James, Keith Dambrot connection
LeBron sent the shoes due to his connection with Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot, who previously coached James at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. After Duquesne won the conference tournament, James congratulated the team on social media.
Dambrot is reportedly retiring after the 2023-24 season, according to an announcement from the team. ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello has provided an update on Duquesne's current situation as they head into March Madness.
“I just decided before the season that this is going to be it for me, and so, at this point, this is it for me,” Dambrot said on Monday.
Under Dambrot's leadership, the Dukes have achieved a 115-95 record in his seven years with the team. Throughout his 26-year coaching career, he has amassed an overall record of 528 wins and 304 losses.
Duquesne vs. BYU
The Dukes are scheduled to play their first NCAA Tournament game since 1977 and is aiming to secure their first tournament victory since their win against St. John's in 1969.
The Cougars, on the other hand, are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021 and are eager to secure their first victory in the event since 2012.
Ahead of their matchup, Duquesne demonstrated a strong defensive presence, consistently forcing turnovers on over 19% of opponent possessions according to The Athletic's Brad Evans and Mike Miller. Their aggressive on-ball defense will prove challenging for teams with weaker ball handlers, leading to frustration on the offensive end.
Meanwhile, BYU heavily relies on 3-pointers, with over half of their total field-goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. Despite shooting around the national average from deep, their emphasis on 3-pointers creates opportunities for high-percentage shots inside the arc, where they boast a 58% success rate.
Both teams are aiming to advance to the East regional in Boston next week.