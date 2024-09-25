As Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James prepares for his 22nd NBA season, he is collaborating with Hennessy on a new endorsement campaign ahead of 2024-25. As the anticipation surrounding LeBron and his son Bronny James entering the league as a late second-round pick and one-half of the association's first father/son duo, Lakers fans can wait to see how things unfold in the upcoming season. Plus, they saw LeBron promoting his latest campaign ad with Hennessy, per James' 24-hour Instagram story.

“Yo, check this out,” James says before switching the camera from selfie mode to an enormous image of himself plastered onto a farmhouse. “Last time we had a collab with a king was in 1817,” James reads the headline before adding, “Oh, that's nuts,” at the end of the video.

Hennessy's X, formerly Twitter, reposted the video captioned, “Greatness is coming soon.”

Hennessy commercials featuring James during the regular season are sure to follow, as commemorative Hennessy bottles are on sale now.

JJ Redick teases time frame for Bronny James/LeBron James debut

Los Angeles Lakers first-year head coach JJ Redick defended his lack of coaching experience and the highly anticipated father-son debut of LeBron James and Bronny James on a recent episode of the Lowe Podcast with Zach Lowe. He says he didn't take any shortcuts to earn his first head coaching job and can't pinpoint when people should anticipate seeing LeBron and Bronny sharing the floor this upcoming season.

“In terms of that moment, yeah we’ve talked about it, and we’ve thought about it and we’ll get it done,” Redick said. “I don’t want to commit to anything right now but that’s going to happen, and that’s going to happen sooner rather than later.”

Whether it's the LA Lakers or G League's South Bay Lakers, Redick considers Bronny a Laker through and through.

“The G League is not a demotion by any stretch. We are in the same building,” Redick said. “We should be the model for integration between the NBA team and the G League team. I look at Zach (Guthrie) as an extension of my staff. That team is an extension of our team. I would expect us to use the G League for very specific reasons. I think Bronny is a young guy. I’m very high on him as a basketball player.

“He’s kind of like our first player that we get to mold and help develop. So we’re going to look at the G League as a tool in our player development system,” Redick concluded.

The Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4.