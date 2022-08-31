LeBron James took the basketball world by storm when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar made a surprise appearance in the Drew League right in the middle of the offseason. One of his opponents during the game also went viral, but it wasn’t exactly for the best reasons.

Dion Wright, who was given the unenviable task of defending LeBron during the game, made all sorts of waves on social media after the game. People took notice of his facial expression while attempting to stop The King, who ended up dropping 40 points on him on the evening. Many believed that you could literally see the fear in Wright’s eyes as he matched up against the four-time NBA champ.

The guy guarding LeBron in the Drew League is fighting for his life. He didn’t sign up for this. pic.twitter.com/NRZkzwAkXI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 16, 2022

For his part, though, Wright later revealed that he was merely locked in. He actually relished the opportunity to guard LeBron, even telling his teammates beforehand that, “I got ‘Bron’.”

(via Ramon Antonio Vargas of The Guardian):

“A lot of people would never even have the balls to take a shot like that,” Wright said after holding his own against the Lakers star, even hitting a contested 30-foot triple in front of LeBron. “But you know I’ve been in the gym my whole life and I have confidence.”

Now that he’s garnered national attention, Wright has decided to come out with a desperate plea. The man still dreams of playing in the NBA, and he’s hoping to get his shot:

“I just want one team – one person, one GM – to take a real chance on me,” Wright said. “I know for a fact they’ll never regret it.”

To be fair to Wright, he didn’t fold in front of one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. In fact, LeBron James even shook his hand and commended him for his shooting after their matchup. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if his high-profile audition is enough to pique the interest of NBA general managers.