Outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis (and Tristan Thompson), the Los Angeles Lakers are relatively inexperienced when it comes to making deep runs in the NBA Playoffs. Following the Lakers’ 127-97 Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors, LeBron revealed his primary advice for his teammates amid the grind.

“Stay off social media,” the 20-year veteran said after dropping 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists at Crypto.com Arena.

“I think just for the young guys that haven’t been a part of the postseason or haven’t had much experience in the postseason, just stay off the TV and stay off social media,” James elaborated. “You win a game, everybody is the greatest player in the world; you lose a game, they’re throwing dirt on you. It’s literally that simple. It’s all about training your mind for the next challenge. And, ‘What’s the next challenge? This game is over with, we played well. OK, cool. But we got another on Monday.'”

LeBron said he wants his guys to enjoy watching movies, reading books, playing cards with their family, or doing whatever keeps them happy and occupied off the court — unless it involves checking mentions or engaging in the NBA take discourse.

“When you watch the other playoff games, watch it on mute and play some music in the background, that’s what I do.”

LeBron has made a habit out of going dark on social media in the playoffs since 2017 (though he doesn’t fully refrain from posting).

Davis, who is not a newcomer to playoff runs nor viral criticism, is heeding the advice. After his latest big-time performance in an even-numbered game (25 points, 13 rebounds, 11-for-12 from the line, 3 steals, 4 blocks), AD said he’s effectively ignored the chatter around his inconsistent production.

“I’m not on social media,” Davis said. “My teammates are not talking about it, my circle, my inner circle is not talking about it, so I have not (heard about it). It’s crazy.”

AD once again insisted that his 11-point Game 2 was a consequence of missed shots more so than passivity or tactical adjustments.

“It’s a ‘miss or make’ league. The same shots I had in Game 1, I had in Game 2. I made in Game 1, I missed in Game 2. The same shots I had in Game 2, I had in Game 3. I missed in Game 2, I made in Game 3. So, I look at it as, I just missed shots. I didn’t do anything differently. I didn’t change anything up.

“It is what it is,” he added about the external noise. “I go out and try to compete to the best of my ability … I know, especially at this time of the year, I leave it all on the floor.”

Whatever the explanation (Davis clearly played with more fire in Games 1 and 3, as did his team), the Lakers deserve credit for successfully fending off distractions — whether it be Patrick Beverley’s antics, Dillon Brooks’ trash talk, or performative outrage from Stephen A. Smith, Twitters trolls, or whomever. (The “next-play mentality” Darvin Ham likes to preach doesn’t just apply to basketball.)

The bounce-back win on Saturday was impressive. But, as LeBron knows, beating a peeved Warriors team in Game 4 — which Ham said he expects to be a “dogfight” — is going to require the Lakers’ undivided attention.

“Just don’t get comfortable,” LeBron said about the mindset going into Monday. “We don’t have the luxury to get comfortable versus a Golden State team. … It’s about maintaining our habits, understanding that this team is very dangerous, and never get comfortable when you hit the floor with these guys.”