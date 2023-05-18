Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently preparing for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. After a thrilling Game 1 loss, Draymond Green believes there is one key adjustment the Lakers and LeBron James must make in order for a win in Game 2, per The Draymond Green Show.

Draymond says Lakers need Bron to dominate the ball vs. Denver 🔥 Full episode in the B/R app @TheVolumeSports pic.twitter.com/FHmNbIJ4AK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2023

“If the Lakers want to win, Bron has to play on the ball…you saw some of it in the first half [of Game 1]…Bron has to dominate the tempo, he has to dominate the pace, he has to get the Lakers into everything.”

Draymond Green believes that LeBron has to be in full control throughout the entire game, unlike what transpired in Game 1. He believes that the Lakers looked good in Game 1 when they did play through LeBron, and faltered when he was off the court.

Game 2 is pivotal for the Lakers, as they would like to avoid an 0-2 deficit before returning to Los Angeles. If they can play like they did during the furious comeback effort in Game 1, they will stand a good chance of evening this series.

Besides LeBron James being a focal point of the offense, another adjustment the Lakers need to consider is quite literally anything to slow down Nikola Jokic. Jokic had a 30-point, 20-rebound triple-double in Game 1, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the most such games in all-time NBA Playoffs history.

Whether James does get the ball more in Game 2 will remain to be seen, and in the end, the Lakers will do whatever they can to just win. Draymond Green believes that will be more likely if LeBron James is the focal point of their game-plan.