There has been and probably always will be a raging debate about who the greatest player of all time is. For a lot of folks, it’s Michael Jordan. For others, however, it’s Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. If you ask Paul George, however, the Los Angeles Clippers swingman has a bit of an eye-opening take on this issue.

In a recent episode of his podcast, George touched on this polarizing GOAT debate. The Clippers star made it abundantly clear that in his mind, he believes there’s simply no point comparing apples to oranges:

“I don’t like this discussion because obviously if MJ was playing, and MJ so competitive, like ‘I’m gonna go as long as Bron goes,'” George said. “… If MJ knew that there was this LeBron specimen coming, he definitely would have been like, ‘All right, I ain’t taking no years off. We’re gonna keep elevating this.’

“It’s hard to give that debate on the GOAT and I hate that people compare the two. Yeah, [LeBron’s] the GOAT of this generation. You gotta give him that with what he’s doing and what he’s done. But all time I don’t ever want to just say one is over the other because, to be honest, MJ wasn’t asked to do with LeBron is asked to do — different game, different styles, different positions. LeBron’s not asked to do what Jordan does.”

Paul George has given both MJ and LeBron James their props for their respective contributions to the game. However, what is clear is that George isn’t taking any sides. The Clippers star is just happy to take it as it is — to appreciate the greatness of two unique individuals that have both changed the landscape of the sport as we know it. Perhaps it wouldn’t be too bad of an idea for avid debaters to take a more neutral stance such as this one.