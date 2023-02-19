Mac McClung shocked the NBA by going out and delivering a legendary performance in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest. As it turns out, Shaquille O’Neal may have inadvertently helped McClung go out and deliver such a stunning outing by delivering an inspirational message to the young G-Leaguer right before the event began.

McClung was part of a four-man Dunk Contest that didn’t really stand out on paper, but on the court, they delivered in a big way. McClung was the star of the night after he managed to pick up three fifty-point dunks, and while he wasn’t grabbing a lot of attention prior to the event taking place, Shaq made sure to give McClung some motivation prior to the contest getting underway.

Shaq: "Nobody knows your name. Make 'em remember your name. And don't miss a dunk." Mac: "I got you." Shaq to Mac McClung before winning the Slam Dunk Contest 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QtfqI9FhXU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

Sure enough, McClung went out and delivered a legendary Dunk Contest performance that many folks won’t soon forget. Even though he’s spent most of his time in the G-League this season, that didn’t prevent McClung from going out and showing the rest of the league that he means business. It could end up leading McClung to make a push to stick around in the NBA once the All-Star weekend is over.

O’Neal’s words to McClung prior to him shocking the world proved to be prophetic, as he has been the talk of the league since his legendary performance. And even still, he’s only on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. While he won’t be pulling off dunks like this in regular games, McClung has made a name for himself, while also making Shaq look like a genius in the process.