The Oregon football team suffered a couple of big blows on the recruiting trail recently as it missed out on two of the best quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class. The Ducks were top teams for both Jared Curtis and Ryder Lyons, but both players committed elsewhere. Curtis ended up with Georgia, and Lyons is going to play for BYU. On Wednesday, however, head coach Dan Lanning finally got his QB as four-star Bryson Beaver announced that he will play for the Ducks.

Oregon has its QB, but there is still a lot of work to be done in the 2026 recruiting class. Right now, Dan Lanning and the Ducks have landed commitments from 10 players. Oregon has landed two five-stars, five four-stars and three-stars. There aren't a lot of commits, and because of that, the Oregon football team currently has the #29 recruiting class in the country. However, if you look at the average player rating, the Ducks have one of the best. They have elite players committed, there just aren't a lot of them… yet.

The good news for Oregon is that there is a ton of time left to land 2026 recruits, and those commits are going to come. A lot of the top prospects in the country are finishing up their official visits, and decisions are coming soon. Many elite recruits are considering Oregon, and it would be surprising if Dan Lanning doesn't end up signing one of the best recruiting classes in the nation yet again. Let's take a look at three standout prospects that Oregon is hoping to land soon:

Five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho

One player that could be committing to the Oregon football team soon is five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. Iheanacho is one of the best prospects in the class, and the Ducks are high on his list. LSU, Penn State and Auburn look like the top competitors here, and the Tigers seem to be the biggest threat.

Iheanacho is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #8 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #1 IOL and the #2 player in the state of Maryland. Iheanacho currently attends Georgetown Preparatory School in Baltimore, MD. Oregon is a long way from home.

“Bullish, physical run game presence with immense size and frame dimensions who could potentially provide valuable roster flexibility,” Iheanacho's scouting report reads. “Promisingly consistent in hand placement and lower-body drive when engaged. Again, enormous physical traits with plenty of length to live outside, but particularly separate from the field at guard, where he could provide tone-setting brute force. Basketball participation, which reveals a nimble post presence with crafty touch around the rim, reflects in functional athleticism and foot quickness.”

The Oregon football team is hoping to land a player that can protect the QB position from numerous spots along the line.

“Sometimes rigid in movement patterns, and mammoth size dictates need for maintaining body control and balance,” the scouting report continues. “Still, traits and power can overwhelm even in less-than-ideal technical situations. Elite offensive line prospect who can likely play tackle in college and perhaps beyond, but could also become a rare guard candidate.”

Immanuel Iheanacho is set to announce his commitment on August 5th. That is a date that Oregon has circled.

Five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell

The Oregon football team got its 2026 QB, and now it needs some WRs to go with him. One of the best WRs in the 2026 recruiting class is Calvin Russell, and the Ducks are one of his top schools. Michigan, Florida State, Miami, LSU, Florida and Syracuse are all recruiting him hard as well.

Calvin Russell is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #21 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #3 WR and the #2 player in the state of Florida. Russell currently attends Northwestern High School in Miami, FL. Those in-state schools might be tough for Oregon to beat.

“Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone,” Russell's scouting report reads. “Owns more of a slender build, but has measured over 6-foot-5 multiple times and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Isn’t exactly the most polished route runner at this stage, but creates separation with unexpected suddenness for such a longer strider.”

Oregon has had some elite WRs come through the program in recent years, and Russell could end up being the next.

“Superb body control tends to create even more of a disadvantage for defensive backs as he wins 50-50 battles with timing and positioning,” the scouting report continues. “Not going to outrun every tackle, but is quick to hit the gas and can make some dynamic cuts in traffic. Spent much of freshman and sophomore seasons repping as a run first-quarterback out of necessity before settling in as a must-look option in Year 3 for a storied Miami Northwestern program that captured a 3A championship.

“Will need to add some body armour to a rather wiry frame in hopes of improving play strength and buy into the process at the school of his choice, but should be viewed as a potential impact pass catcher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned all around the field in hopes of creating mismatches. One of those good-at-everything athletes that could legitimately play two spots in college as he’s also being recruited by basketball high majors.”

Calvin Russell will be announcing his commitment on July 5th, and Dan Lanning and Oregon will be watching closely.

Four-star safety Davon Benjamin

Lastly, four-star safety Davon Benjamin is one of the top targets for the Oregon football team right now. Johnson is high on the Ducks, but USC, Ohio State, Miami, Michigan, Texas and Washington are all teams to watch here.

Benjamin is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #35 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #5 safety and the #7 player in the state of California. Benjamin currently attends Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA. Oregon does have an in-state school to compete with.

“Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel,” Benjamin's scouting report states. “A talented receiver as well and offers playmaking ability as a punt/kick returner. Plays predominately safety at the H.S level to allow him to roam sideline to sideline and take advantage of his range and ballhawk ability but has excellent man to man cover skills. Has locked up some talented receivers on the 7v7 circuit and shows the ability to play a physical game without having to clutch and grab like so many young corners.”

Benjamin is gifted enough to be an immediate impact player at Oregon.

“Athletically gifted, a twitchy athlete who can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has the speed to run with just about anyone down the field,” the scouting report continues. “Plays a physical game in run support and can fly off the hash and lay out an opposing ball carrier. A smart, high IQ football player and very instinctive. When combine his physical tools with his high compete level, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick.”

Davon Benjamin does not have a commitment date set, but it shouldn't be long before he makes a decision. The Oregon football team is hoping for good news there.

While the 2026 Oregon football recruiting class is off to a slow start, there are still a ton of top players considering the Ducks. Dan Lanning and Oregon will be just fine.