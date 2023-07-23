Magic Johnson is one of the most beloved figures in the history of the National Basketball Association, and the Los Angeles Lakers. A member of the NBA's recent top 75 players of all-time list, Johnson is widely considered to be a top ten player among most pundits of the game, as well as his peers.

Johnson won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and brought the league from the brink of disaster to the global game it is today, alongside his top rival Larry Bird and other superstars of his era. He recently purchased a part of the NFL's Washington Commanders, which he called ‘a dream,' and remarked about the possibility of a name change.

The former Michigan State Spartan has long retired and is now one of the most successful businesspeople among former athletes of all-time. Recently, he found himself on the receiving end of a legendary shoutout from a legendary artist.

A track titled ‘Earvin Magic Johnson,' is track number seven on legendary rapper Nas's sixteenth studio album, ‘Magic 2.' In response to learning of the track, the former Lakers captain Magic himself gave a shout-out of his own on his personal Twitter account.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On Nas’s new album Magic 2 he dedicated track 7 to me called Earvin Magic Johnson! Thank you for the respect and honor of my business acumen. You’re a hell of a businessman in your own right! pic.twitter.com/youz36xGFC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 22, 2023

A reflective Magic Johnson expressed gratitude after becoming a part-owner of the NFL's Washington Commanders recently. Johnson is one of 20 partners in a group that purchased the franchise for $6.05 billion recently.

“God is so good…I still can’t believe it!” the Lakers legend said on Twitter. “I am currently living in an answered prayer. Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it's all been a dream that has come full circle. I grew up playing football as a kid, I’m a huge NFL fan, and I watch games every week. Now, I get to co-own a storied franchise, the Washington Commanders.