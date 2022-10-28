Magic Johnson reveals Lakers pitch to LeBron James

Magic Johnson recently revealed the role he played in getting LeBron James to sign in Los Angeles with the Lakers, per Club Shay Shay.

“You can be responsible for the greatest franchise in the world, turning it around and leading us back to a championship,” Johnson told LeBron.

To be fair, LeBron James led the Lakers to an NBA Finals victory in 2020. Anthony Davis and the rest of the team provided a strong core around LeBron. Fans were excited for what the future held in LA.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, injuries and underperformance derailed their 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons. The acquisition of Russell Westbrook has not panned out and they lost a number of key role players. Additionally, questions have surrounded Anthony Davis to open the 202-2023 campaign. LeBron James, who will turn 38 years old later this season, has been the Lakers’ only consistent player as of late.

Magic Johnson likely envisioned Los Angeles building a dynasty around LeBron James.

James’ former teams, the Heat and Cavaliers, both found multiple years of success with James leading the charge. Miami built a terrific big three of LeBron, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh to go along with quality role players. The Cavs later re-added LeBron and paired him with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Meanwhile, the LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook trio hasn’t gone according to plan in Los Angeles. James could realistically be on the trade market should the Lakers’ struggles persist.

Despite winning a championship, one has to imagine if LeBron regrets signing in Los Angeles.