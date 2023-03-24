Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After Tristan Thompson called his take on players not fearing LeBron James as “some sucka s**t,” Mario Chalmers doubled down on his comments and highlighted his belief that Thompson is wrong for his response.

To recall, Chalmers made headlines recently when he claimed that “nobody fears Bron,” explaining that opponents were not scared thinking about a matchup with LeBron despite the fact that they were clearly full of fears when actually lining up against him.

In response to the statement, Thompson said in Draymond Green’s podcast that it “pissed” him off. The former Cleveland Cavaliers big man said that he couldn’t believe that Chalmers said that “about a guy who you went to war with, who believed in you.” He added that James is undoubtedly the “best player you’ve ever been on the court with.”

After hearing Thompson’s comments, Chalmers fired back and explained his stance once again. He argued that he was simply sharing what he has heard from other players and their perspectives. The former NBA guard then proceeded to double down on his point, even using Michael Jordan as a reference.

“I’m very grateful for winning a ring, I have no problem with LeBron and I’m speaking from a perspective from people in The Big 3 who played against MJ and from what others have said about LeBron. I don’t see how it’s sucka shit when you’re speaking on somebody’s feeling on someone else’s perspective,” Chalmers told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

“Going more into depth of my statement, you come into a Finals situation are you more fearful to face LeBron James or Michael Jordan? MJ is 6-0 in the Finals and LeBron has four rings. When I say players didn’t fear LeBron, LeBron has been beaten, MJ has not. When LeBron first came to the Heat, people saw him as a villain. But when you line up next to him, you’re actually fearful of him because he’s trying to prove people wrong.”

Sure enough, it looks like the back and forth between Tristan Thompson and Mario Chalmers on this LeBron James issue isn’t going to end any time soon.

It’s easy to see where Thompson is coming from here. It sure looks like Chalmers is using LeBron’s name to attract media attention–which has obviously worked. As for Chalmers, he could have delivered his statement in a better way instead of seemingly appearing like a hater.

For now, let’s see what Thompson will say about Chalmer’s response.