The Los Angeles Lakers don't have a lottery pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft but they still have plenty of intriguing options to choose from once they get their turn to select 16th overall in the first round and 47th overall in the second round. A potential target for the Lakers is Gonzaga Bulldogs legend Drew Timme, who recently had a workout with Los Angeles.

Timme is viewed to have a limited upside, which is why, despite a stellar collegiate career with the Bulldogs is not expected to be taken high on draft day. However, Timme is feeling better about his chances to carve out at least a respectable career in the NBA with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic playing a big role in raising the ceiling of unathletic but cerebral frontcourt prospects.

“I owe him a lot,” Timme said about Jokic (h/t Dave McMenamin of ESPN). “I think he’s making me a little more appealing than I was probably perceived before.”

Timme's tenure in Spokane can't be understated. Over a four-year stay at Gonzaga, he averaged 17.2 points while shooting 61.8 percent from the floor and posting a 62.4 effective field goal percentage through 134 games. He's not much of an asset on defense, but the Lakers must now have an idea of how Timme can be a contributor on offense. Like Jokic, Timme can facilitate the offense with his ability to distribute the ball. He had a 16.0 percent assist rate in college and even led the Zags with a 19.2 AST% last season.