It looks like Patrick Beverley is fitting in nicely with the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only is he feeling “19” again, but he is also adjusting well when it comes to the media.

If you want any proof, then look no further than his recent interaction with a Lakers reporter after Tuesday’s practice. When asked about how he’s feeling physically, Pat Bev responded by saying he’s “amazing” before asking the same question back.

In a rather hilarious twist, the reporter said he’s feeling like he’s “60.” It prompted a chuckle from Beverley and several laughs from other reporters. The veteran guard then answered back, saying the reporter should “come to the Lakers” so they can get him “right.”

Here’s the full video of the funny exchange:

Reporter: "Physically, how are you feeling?" Patrick Beverley: "Amazing. Like I'm 19. What about you?" Reporter: "Like I'm 60." 💀 Pat Bev: "Come to the Lakers, we'll get you right." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lXhpJBbrPq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

By the looks of it, the Lakers media will have fun speaking with Patrick Beverley throughout the season.

It is definitely nice to see some positive vibes in the media scrum, too, especially after a rather frustrating season for the Purple and Gold when they missed the playoffs. Hopefully, Beverley and the rest of the Lakers can keep that vibe going for the whole 2022-23 campaign.

For what it’s worth, Beverley’s funny exchange with the reporter isn’t the only thing Lakers fans can smile about. During the same media session, Beverley and longtime rival and nemesis Russell Westbrook shared a heartwarming moment.

With Beverley sweating, Westbrook gave him an epic assist by throwing him a towel. The former Los Angeles Clippers vet appreciated that, adding that it is the first dime of many between him and Russ.

"Thank you. Love that brotha. First dime of the year." Patrick Beverley was sweating during his press conference, so Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook tossed him a towel 🤣 (via @NotoriousOHM)pic.twitter.com/3LKGpGwfAQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022