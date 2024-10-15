Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul recently shut down rumors of a potential trade involving Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors during an appearance on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast, hosted by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero. Paul’s comments quickly put an end to any speculation, reinforcing that James is committed to the Lakers heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Kid Mero brought up the rumors, citing reports from the previous season that suggested the Warriors had expressed interest in acquiring James. Paul was quick to dismiss the notion, stating, “We got to stop that, guys come on now,” brushing aside the speculation with little hesitation.

The rumors, which first emerged in an August report by NBA insider Marc Stein, suggested that discussions regarding a potential trade involving James had occurred, with key figures such as Warriors owner Joe Lacob, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and Warriors forward Draymond Green involved. However, Stein’s report also indicated that the talks did not advance far, largely due to Paul’s firm resistance. According to Stein, Paul was “adamantly opposed to the idea,” concerned about safeguarding James’ legacy and public image.

Rich Paul dismisses the LeBron James' Lakers trade rumors with the Warriors

When The Kid Mero pressed further, referencing previous comments from Draymond Green that suggested Paul had squashed any potential deal, Paul quickly redirected the conversation. “Man, I’m not even paying attention to that first [part],” Paul said, making it clear he wasn’t interested in entertaining the trade talk. “We’re not even going to have that conversation.”

Paul’s swift dismissal on the podcast aligns with his long-standing commitment to preserving LeBron James' career trajectory and legacy in Los Angeles. As James’ agent since 2012, Paul has played a pivotal role in guiding James' career, including his move to the Lakers in 2018.

With the 2024-25 season fast approaching, the Lakers are once again entering the year with championship aspirations, and James remains at the center of those plans. Paul’s comments further underscore that any talk of a trade to the Warriors, or any other team, is far from reality. The Lakers, led by James and Anthony Davis, are focused on contending for another title, with no signs of a roster shake-up involving their franchise cornerstone.

LeBron James, who will be entering his 22nd NBA season, continues to aim for another championship run with the Lakers, and any rumors of a move to Golden State appear firmly off the table following Paul’s remarks.

The podcast also touched upon another topic of interest — Rich Paul's alleged “beef” with the New York Knicks, which he clarified as well, dismissing any ongoing tension between Klutch Sports and the franchise.