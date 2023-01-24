The Los Angeles Lakers pulled the trigger on the Rui Hachimura trade with the Washington Wizards just in time for Tuesday’s highly-anticipated clash against their bitter cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, they will need to wait a bit more before seeing their new man repping the purple and gold.

The Lakers have officially announced Hachimura’s playing status for Tuesday’s clash, and unsurprisingly, he won’t be able to suit up against the Clippers. Rui has been tagged as out for Tuesday as a “Coach’s Decision.”

This does not come as a surprise at all considering it was only on Monday that the trade was made official. Hachimura will now need to fly to LA to finalize the deal by going through the entire trade process, which will include the mandatory medical examinations.

If all things go according to plan, Rui could make his debut for the Lakers’ next game, which is on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. That’s still a pretty tight window, though, so it’s also possible that he marks his first game for LA on Saturday in another rivalry matchup when the Lakers head to the TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics. That game marks the beginning of a five-game road trip for the Lakers, and Rui Hachimura is fully expected to be with his new team for that stretch.

In 30 games played for the Wizards this season, Hachimura has produced averages of 13.0 points on 48.8 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 24.3 minutes off the bench.