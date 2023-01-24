New Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura won’t be participating in the Battle of LA on Tuesday, but the wait for his debut with LA shouldn’t be too long.

The Lakers traded for Hachimura with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in exchange. The Japanese star is now set to have his physicals on Tuesday after landing in LA on Monday night.

With that said, the expectation for Hachimura is to be able to suit up on Wednesday when the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs in Crypto.com Arena, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

There’s certainly a lot of excitement surrounding Rui Hachimura’s arrival in La La Land, and for good reason. After all, not only is he a former lottery pick, but he is also just 24 years old with tons of upside.

Even Lakers legend Magic Johnson predicts he’ll be an impactful player for the Purple and Gold with his length, size and promising two-way play. While his career averages of 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists with the Wizards may not pop out, it is worth noting that he has never been given the opportunity to showcase what he can do.

In his last game with the Wizards against the Orlando Magic where he played 30 minutes, he put up 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting on top of five rebounds and two blocks. That’s actually the most shots he has taken with Washington this 2022-23 season.

The challenge now for the Lakers is how to utilize Hachimura and tap his full potential, though there is plenty of optimism with his addition. Hopefully, we can see him in action real soon.