After a heroic performance Tuesday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, LeBron James looked very human in the first half of Wednesday’s matchup versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

In fact, LeBron James mustered just a total of three points in the first half of the Clippers game, shooting 1-for-6 from the field. It’s just the 10th time ever that the four-time league MVP has scored no more than three points in a half.

LeBron in the first half: 3 points, 1-of-6 FG, 0-of-1 3PT This is just the 10th time in his career that he’s scored 3 points or less in a half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SlDT2J8tR6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 6, 2023

LeBron James and the Lakers are still vying for a top-six spot in the Western Conference standings before the end of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, so a win against the Clippers, who entered the contest occupying the No. 6 seat in the West, will be a tremendous shot in the arm of the Purple & Gold.

As poorly as LeBron James shot in the first two periods of the game, it’s just hard to count him out from turning it on in the final 24 minutes of regulation at least. Against the Jazz, James put on a show in overtime to complete the Lakers’ comeback, scoring nine of his team’s 11 points in OT. James finished that game with 37 points, six assists, and five rebounds across 38 minutes of action.

James could have sat out this matchup versus the Clippers to rest, as it’s the second leg of a back-to-back plus Los Angeles was coming off travel from Utah to Hollywood, but given the importance of the contest, he and the Lakers knew he had to play.