Bronny James' mother Savannah opened up about the emotional time she went through after her son's health scare. In July 2023, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest at the young age of 19. The incident took place during his practice with USC. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles where he received treatment for a congenital heart defect.

Savannah recently expressed on her podcast Everybody's Crazy how she felt throughout the sequence of events. Being able to witness her son bounce back up from a terrifying life-and-death situation had her tearing up. Savannah said in her most recent podcast episode that she had an emotional moment and reflected on how proud she is that Bronny made it to the NBA.

“I had a moment yesterday, which wasn't crazy, it was just an emotional moment,” Savannah said. “I watched my boy do something that is — I'm just so proud. I'm so proud. I would say that's the craziest thing 'cause I didn't see it coming. It just hit me.”

Is Bronny James ready for the NBA?

The arrival of Bronny James to the NBA has been controversial so far. Bronny was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 55th pick in the 2024 draft. Many believe that his presence in the Lakers roster may have been influenced by his father LeBron James. While these assumptions haven't been proven, there are other reasons why people believe Bronny doesn't deserve to play in the league yet.

For one, he hasn't proven himself to be a good enough player during his only year in college. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game and shot a low accuracy of 36.6%. Given these numbers, it's clear that he isn't ready for the big leagues. At least that's what everyone wants us to think.

The good news is that Bronny is set to play with his dad as the first father-son duo in NBA history. How does that benefit him and the team one might ask? LeBron is arguably still the best player in the league today. Meaning to say, he can easily mentor his son and help him improve on a daily basis. While LeBron has already trained Bronny before his NBA journey, the younger James will now have easy access to his father's wisdom on the court and will be able to experiment with some added moves in his arsenal with more experienced players.

While everyone is concerned that Bronny's NBA run could turn out to be a flop, it might end up being otherwise. Having his dad as his coach, teammate, and overall mentor daily will most likely result in rapid growth. Given our predictions might be correct, Bronny is set to be on the road to blowing the basketball world away.