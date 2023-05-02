Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Golden State Warriors vs. the Los Angeles Lakers 2023 NBA Playoffs series is the most anticipated second round series in recent memory. This is in thanks to it being the next installment of the rivalry between LeBron James and Stephen Curry, a rivalry that Stephen A Smith believes the Lakers star truthfully wanted to avoid.

"I suspect that [LeBron] has a healthy level of fear of Steph Curry… I don't think that there's anybody in the basketball universe that wanted Sacramento to win [round 1 vs. Warriors] more than LeBron." —Stephen A. Smith (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/aOnLCVLrb6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

“Let me tell you something, it’s [the fear] justified. Hell, if I wasn’t rooting for the Golden State Warriors, I’d be scared of Steph. Who isn’t scared of Steph?…He strikes fear in everybody…when you demoralize a team, Steph Curry is at a point in his career, that the minute he launches it, because you didn’t block his shot, you’re like ‘damn.'”

There is no denying the point that Stephen A Smith makes that Curry can demoralize a team because every shot he takes seems to go in. However, it is preposterous to think LeBron James fears another man, albeit it being the greatest shooter of all time.

His comments are reminiscent of the discourse earlier this season on whether or not players fear LeBron James, another argument that is ludicrous. For any NBA player to fear anyone is a ridiculous sentiment, as they most likely wouldn’t be in the NBA if they let the presence of another player dictate their demeanor. In the case of LeBron James, it is downright hysterical, given the success he has had in the NBA.

Come tip-off of the Lakers vs. Warriors 2023 NBA Playoffs second round series on Tuesday night, all discourse will be silenced by the play on the court. Thankfully, that includes any talk that LeBron James is scared of Stephen Curry.