NBA icon Steve Nash has nothing but love and admiration for LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers star toppled him from no. 4 on the NBA all-time assist list.

James broke Nash’s assist record on Tuesday against the New York Knicks. The Lakers forward entered the contest at no. 6 on the list but needed just nine assists to surpass both Mark Jackson (no. 5) and Nash. LeBron finished with 11 dimes as he also became the only player to have a triple-double in his Year 20.

After witnessing the historic feat, Nash made sure to give James his flowers and show him the respect he deserves. On Twitter, he wrote, “Many more to come … Congrats!” He also uploaded a video of the exact moment James broke his mark.

For what it’s worth, LeBron James was also appreciative of the fact that he’s mentioned alongside Steve Nash and Mark Jackson. Following their 129-123 overtime win over the Knicks, he shared that it’s really “cool” to get to Nash territory.

“It’s amazing because that’s just what I love to do—get my guys involved and try to put the ball on time and on target with my guys … Any time you’re linked with some of the greats [is a cool thing]. Mark Jackson played here, he was drafted by the Knicks, so it’s super cool. Obviously you know with Nash, I played against him for many many years and his ability to pass the ball was very uncanny,” James shared.

It’s definitely an incredible moment to see LeBron cement his status as one of the best passers in the game. It’s only an additional testament to his sustained dominance over the years. As Nash said as well, he’s far from done when it comes to breaking records. Next up for the Lakers leader? The all-time scoring record.