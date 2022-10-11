Apparently, Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley guested on Draymond Green’s podcast hours before the Golden State Warriors veteran ended up punching Jordan Poole during practice. Beverley came in late for his guest appearance on the podcast and he had another engagement afterward. As it turns out, the fact that Pat Bev was rushing throughout the podcast may have put Green in a not-so-good mood.

On his own podcast, Beverley has now spoken out about Draymond’s now-infamous punch. When asked about his thoughts about being part of the “new media” now that he has his own pod, Pat Bev couldn’t help but take a dig at Green (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I’m not out here punching people,” Beverley said.

Pat Bev then shared his two cents worth on the incident. According to the 34-year-old, he was actually taken aback by the fact that two teammates actually fought during practice:

“That surprised me,” he said. “That should never happen. At all. … Obviously, like anything you argue, but fighting, no. I mean, we’re professionals. That’s a line you don’t cross.”

Fair point from Beverley here. He also said that he hasn’t seen anything like that on his own team throughout his 10 years in the NBA. Arguments and heated confrontations are commonplace, but as the Lakers vet said, there’s a line that you just don’t cross.

You also have to note that Patrick Beverley is one of the most outspoken players out there and he has a knack for getting under people’s skin. You can be sure that he brings this level of intensity during practice. However, he’s also well aware of his limits.