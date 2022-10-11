Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice.

As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.

While Draymond Green has spoken out publicly about his actions and expressed regret at ever laying his hands on Jordan Poole, it doesn’t mean everything can go back to normal. According to Warriors journalist and Locked on Warriors podcast host Cyrus Saatsaz, the fractured relationship between Poole and Green has not been on the mend just yet.

“I’ve had sources tell me that behind the scenes, Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond,” claimed Saatsaz in his appearance on the Locked on NBA podcast. “They haven’t spoken. He’s not happy — I don’t know how you could be — It’s a horrible look. The image of it is awful. It’s borderline emasculating.”

Poole and Green can likely resolve things and be civil with one another after some cajoling, but it’s hard to imagine everything going back to normal with the way events transpired and how publicly widespread their altercation has become.

With the contract situations of both players looming over the Warriors brass, the front office has some key decisions to make as they look towards the future.