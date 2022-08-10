‘They got us every time last year’: Austin Reaves gets 100% real on Lakers vs. Clippers rivalry

At this point, it will be very hard to argue that the Los Angeles Clippers are still the baby brother of their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. The fact that the Clippers hold a 32-7 advantage over the Lakers over the past 10 seasons points to the fact that it’s actually the former who has been much more dominant in terms of their bitter rivalry.

Incoming second-year guard Austin Reaves recently opened up about what this rivalry means to him. Speaking during an appearance during Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw’s charity event, Reaves acknowledged that the Clippers did have the upper hand against them last year (via Joey Linn of FanNation):

“It was a lot of fun just competing against a team that’s so close. They got us every time last year, so this year hopefully we can change the script and get them,” Reaves said. “It’s a rivalry and in any other sport it’s kind of the same, everyone gets amped up for those games.”

As Reaves said, the Lakers will definitely want to exact some revenge this coming season. The Clippers went 4-0 against the Lakers last season, including a 132-111 blowout in their last meeting.

Be that as it may, there’s still one glaring difference between these two proud sides. The Lakers have 17 titles to their name, while the Clippers, unfortunately, have none. If you ask Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the rest of the squad, however, this is a fact that they would want to change in the near future.