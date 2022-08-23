RUMOR: Dennis Schroder Lakers reunion is a ‘legit consideration,’ but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a big season where they hope to bounce back and make a deep playoff run. There could also be a reunion with a familiar face from the 2020-21 campaign.

Per Marc Stein, the organization is seriously considering the idea of re-signing guard Dennis Schroder, depending on “how the rest of their roster develops”:

“Re-signing free agent guard Dennis Schröder is a “legit consideration” for the Lakers, league sources say, depending on how the rest of their roster develops. After one season as a Laker, Schröder played for Boston and Houston in 2021-22.”

Re-signing free agent guard Dennis Schröder is a "legit consideration" for the Lakers, league sources say, depending on how the rest of their roster develops. After one season as a Laker, Schröder played for Boston and Houston in 2021-22. More NBA notes: https://t.co/EwiaWFuKoI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 23, 2022

Lakers fans probably won’t like this. After all, Schroder played very poorly during his time in Los Angeles. On paper, the numbers weren’t awful, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per night, but he shot just 33% from downtown and struggled to build chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Plus, he was non-existent in the postseason.

You’d have to believe the decision to run it back with Schroder or not would be based on Russell Westbrook’s future. He’s the number one point guard right now but we also know how bad he was last season. A Russ trade is still possible, although it feels more and more unlikely as training camp nears.

The Lakers definitely got younger this summer, signing the likes of Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker IV, and Thomas Bryant, among others. However, none of these players are game-changers. Their success will come down to LeBron and AD showing out at the highest level possible. Signing Schroder? Probably not going to make a huge difference. Given how his first stint went though, it might not be the best move.