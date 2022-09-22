RUMOR: Lakers’ stance on Buddy Hield, Myles Turner trade amid new talks with Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly engaged the Indiana Pacers on new trade talks centered around Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, but by the looks of it, no deal would be made between the two.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers remain unwilling to part ways with two unprotected first round picks (2027 and 2029) in exchange for the duo. For the Purple and Gold, the package from the Pacers is not the right deal that they would be willing to let go of such important assets..

The Lakers and Pacers engaged in trade conversations this week per @ShamsCharania. Los Angeles was unwilling to part with two unprotected first-round picks for any deal involving Buddy Hield or Myles Turner. 🎥 @TheRallypic.twitter.com/fZa29iromA — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) September 21, 2022

Charania also provided details on the Lakers’ thinking on the matter, emphasizing that while they are not against moving the two assets, they will have to time it perfectly when it “makes sense” to use it.

Perhaps it is already telling that no deal would be made when Pacers GM Chad Buchanan announced that Myles Turner will start for the team come opening night of the 2022-23 season.

Whether or not the Lakers made the right decision remains to be seen, though they have certainly been active in trying to address the key issues they encountered in 2021-2. They recently added Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder in a bid to not only add backcourt depth but also improve defense.

With training camp nearing, the Lakers could very well run with the current roster they have and see if they can make it work with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Co. If not, then perhaps that will be the time they would use those two valuable picks they have.