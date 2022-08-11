RUMOR: LeBron James’ Las Vegas ownership dreams get eye-opening update

It’s no secret that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James wants to get into ownership once his NBA career is over. With rumors that Las Vegas and Seattle could be getting expansion teams in the near future, The King has his eye set on Sin City.

And according to Ric Bucher of FS1, LeBron is in “pole position” to be the owner of the Vegas team, but the timing has a lot to do with when he stops playing:

“LeBron James apparently is in the pole position, to be the owner of the Las Vegas expansion franchise, when Las Vegas and Seattle which I’m told is going to happen as soon as the next TV deals are in place, that those franchises are going to be added to the equation, which has a whole lot of repercussions including the timing of when LeBron decides to step aside and become an owner, rather than a player.”

Right now, there is no clear timetable on when James will retire. He almost won the scoring title last season after averaging over 30 points per game at 37 years old. The man is built different. Bron also wants to play with his son, Bronny, before it’s all said and done. That opportunity will probably be most possible in Cleveland, where it all started.

This is what LeBron James said back in June about owning a team in Vegas:

“I want to own a team. Yeah, I want to buy a team, for sure,” the Los Angeles Lakers star said.

“I would much rather own a team before I talk (about the game),” James said. “Yeah, I want the team in Vegas.”

All signs point to that happening in the future.